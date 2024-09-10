2001's SEGAGAGA is one of the most unique games on the Dreamcast. In it, the player is tasked with restoring the fortunes of an ailing Sega against its evil rival, DOGMA, a company which owns most of the console market (and is clearly inspired by Sony).

Laced with humour and packed with Sega-related references, SEGAGAGA never saw release outside of Japan – by the time it launched in March 2001, the company had already announced it was to abandon the Dreamcast in favour of becoming a third-party publisher. Any chance of a Western release was totally off the cards.

The director of the game, Tetsu "Tez" Okano, has taken to social media to urge developers to create their own SEGAGAGA.

"If SEGAGAGA has a unique significance, it is that it was made on a budget that is a hundredth of Shenmue's, and from nothing but ideas," says Okano. "Please everyone, please make your own SEGAGAGA!"

Okano is then asked if there's any chance of the game receiving a Western localisation for modern systems, to which he replies:

Thank you, if someone wants to talk business with Sega formally, we'll help translate as much as we can here! I'm busy with my own work, so I can't move in the main. — HUGA Inc. 株式会社ヒューガ (@HUGASTUDIO) September 10, 2024

A new fan-made translation project for SEGAGAGA was announced in 2022. However, as of June of this year, it seems to have hit a few bumps in the road.

Thanks to Lee Jackson for the tip!