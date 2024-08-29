The Dreamcast oddity Birdcage of Horrors (otherwise known as Grauen no Torikago) has just received a brand new fan translation, courtesy of the modder Derek Pascarella and a group of translators/transcribers including Anonymous, T_Chan, and Walnut.

Birdcage of Horrors is a pretty obscure title that we expect a lot of people reading this probably know nothing about (we certainly didn't!). It isn't a game, as you may expect, but a Japan-exclusive murder mystery/horror "i-dra" or "internet drama" from Sega and ASCII Entertainment that was available as part of Dreamcast Direct's Online service.





With what I feel is one of the most interesting English translation patches ever developed, I'm very proud and excited to announce the v1.0 release of "Birdcage of Horrors" (Grauen no Torikago / グラウエンの鳥籠) for the SEGA Dreamcast!DOWNLOAD: https://t.co/27CPuOwQyn August 28, 2024

It was distributed on six GD-ROM discs representing chapters and was presented as 365 one-minute episodes. As Pascarella explains, each episode would become accessible gradually over the course of a year, from 1999 to 2000, and would also require players to complete the previous chapters before downloading special save files from the internet to their VMU to unlock the new episodes. This new patch, however, treats the six discs as standalone pieces of software.

According to Pascarella, the team behind the project has translated each episode as well as the bonus interview content, so it's now possible for Western Dreamcast enthusiasts to dig into this unusual release.

You can download the patches for each disc/chapter now from Derek Pascarella's GitHub page if you want to give them a watch or visit Pascarella's website to support his work directly.