Final Fantasy IX's PC mod just got a new update after a couple of years of radio silence, and it offers a significant upgrade on the previous version.

Moguri Mod uses AI to upscale the game's gorgeous 2D backgrounds for the HD era, offering an end result which is better than the official remasters we're accustomed to seeing these days (thanks, PC Gamer).

Using Stable Diffusion, the mod massively improves the artwork in the game, but it doesn't stop there – FMV sequences are enhanced, textures upgraded and bugfixes deployed.

Version 9.0 has sharpened things up even more when it comes to the 2D art, but it also includes new shaders for character and enemy models, including "Toon" and "Realistic" options.

To experience it yourself, you'll need the Steam version of Final Fantasy IX, as well as 5GB of space and the mod launcher Memoria.