The team behind the upcoming SuperSega "all-in-one Sega FPGA console" has shared footage of the system in action, giving us the first glimpse of its user interface and functionality.

The footage shows the Saturn, Master System and Mega Drive / Genesis cores in action. Saturn Bomberman, Shinobi and Golden Axe II are the games demonstrated for each console.

The team notes that the cores are not finalised, and there's still some development left – which is a good thing, as the Saturn core, in particular, is quite choppy in terms of performance. It is also noted that the Master System core has a "delay" in horizontal scrolling.

The Dreamcast FPGA core, perhaps the most exciting of all of SuperSega's cores, "has a few weeks left" and isn't ready to be shown off yet. We'd also imagine that the UI will undergo some alterations, as it's quite rough-looking at present – and is clearly copying Sony's XMB menu system in terms of its aesthetics.

There's also exciting news regarding the use of digital storage on the system. "The option of adding Compact Flash is being studied for accelerated loading of Saturn and Dreamcast games," says the team behind SuperSega. "You will be able to make backup copies of your physical cartridges to be stored as ROMs on your SD card."

This functionality is already available on the Polymega modular console, but that uses software emulation and not FPGA technology.

SuperSega's prototype goes into production in October, with the final product hopefully completed in December. It seems that the team behind the system will then look for investors to secure the necessary financing to bring it to market.