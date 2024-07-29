Sega Genesis / Mega Drive platformer Kid Chameleon is getting new features thanks to the efforts of prolific patcher BillyTimeGames.

The modder – who has patched titles like Ghostbusters and Jewel Master in the past – has introduced the ability to purchase helments when loading a game using the existing SRAM feature, which allows players to save their game between levels.

"This Addendum patch is designed to allow players to purchase helmets when loading a game in Kid Chameleon SRAM," says BillyTimeGames.

When pausing the game, you have to highlight 'Restart Round' and then hit the following button combination to get the required helmet.

A + Start - Sky Cutter

B + Start - Cyclone

C + Start - Red Stealth

A + Left + Start - Eyeclops

B + Left + Start - Juggernaut

C + Left + Start - Iron Knight

A + Right + Start - Berzerker

B + Right + Start - Miniaxe

C + Right + Start - Fly

"If the player has at least 5 diamonds, players can load into their existing game with their newly purchased helmet," adds the modder.

Starting the week early. Kid Chameleon SRAM - Helmet Select is here! pic.twitter.com/nzK1WeO1f7 July 29, 2024

You can download the patch file here.

Released in 1992, Kid Chameleon was developed by Sega Technical Institute in North America, with future PlayStation 5 system architect Mark Cerny working on the game as a programmer.