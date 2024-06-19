Taito's arcade hack & slash adventure Rastan Saga II is set to be reissued on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on June 20th as the latest Arcade Archives release (as reported by Famitsu).

Rastan Saga II was originally released in arcades in 1988 and was later ported to the PC Engine and Sega Mega Drive/Genesis in the years that followed. It acts as a prequel to the events of the first game (which was also released on PS4 and Switch earlier this year) showing how the titular hero Rastan got his name by saving the region of "Rastania" from a horde of wicked monsters and an evil wizard.

Much like the original, the game is presented as a traditional 2D sidescroller, with players being equipped with a sword that they can swing to dispatch skeletons, bats, and other enemies standing in their path. There are also various useful pickups to collect, including new weapons, health items, and magical enhancements.

While the game benefits from featuring larger, more colourful sprites than its predecessor and a brilliant soundtrack, many consider it to be a bit of a step down from the original, due to its poor animation, bland level design, and disappointing boss fights. Because of this, it doesn't quite have the same reputation as the first title in the series.

You can watch a trailer for the game below: