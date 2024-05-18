Dempa Micomsoft has revealed that it is releasing a micro-console version of the PC-8801 mkⅡ SR.

More details will be revealed on August 8th. It's unknown if it will get a Western release.

Released in 1981, the PC-88 range of home computers was originally developed by NEC. The The PC-8801 mkII SR was the second revision of the PC-8801 and launched at the beginning of 1985.

While it was designed to be a personal computer, the PC-88 range was home to some massively influential Japanese games, such as Xanadu, Ys, Popful Mail and R-Type.