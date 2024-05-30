Back in 1993, the legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna recorded what is now considered to be the greatest opening lap in F1 history during the European Grand Prix held at Donington Park in the UK.

Sponsored by Sega, the race was hampered by heavy rain, but these conditions suited Senna down to the ground, and he went from fifth to first in the space of a single lap.

Not only was this opening lap incredible, but Senna also recorded a 1:18.029 lap record, which remains the fastest Formula 1 race time at the circuit. He won the race comfortably and was awarded a bespoke Sonic the Hedgehog trophy by the race sponsor.

Now, his nephew Bruno Senna has paid tribute to this legendary event by taking the McLaren Senna around the same iconic circuit, setting a new lap record for a production road car. And the best bit? The Sonic trophy was there with him, too.

Here's what Bruno had to say about the experience: