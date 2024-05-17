Update [Fri 17th May, 2024 10:30 BST]: It has been confirmed that Zephyr's Pass is launching on the Game Boy Color this June.

We've also got a fancy new trailer to promote this fact, which you can view below.

Original Story [Tue 1st Aug, 2023 14:30 BST]: Incube8 Games has revealed that it is bringing Providential Innovations' Zephyr's Pass to the Game Boy Color soon.

Described as an adventure which combines "exploration, puzzle-solving, and action elements," Zephyr's Pass will see players "navigate treacherous environments, engage in combat against enemies, and unravel intricate puzzles that guard ancient relics."

"The story is about a young hero, who teams up with a small gang of pirates, to defeat Thane, a man trying to become the Wind God," says the PR. "To defeat him, Abel, our hero, must become the hero of Zephyr by finding all the ancient pieces of his armour."

Main character Abel will be able to use the relics' powers to evolve his skill set, offering new "strategies and abilities to face increasingly challenging obstacles."

The physical edition of Zephyr's Pass will come fully boxed with instructions and stickers, while the digital version will grant buyers the game ROM, digital soundtrack, a PDF of the manual and a high-resolution copy of the cover artwork.