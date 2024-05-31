FPGA developer Jotego has just released an update which brings Sega's Alien Storm and Capcom's Bionic Commando to the Analogue Pocket and MiSTer platforms.

The cores, which are currently only available to Jotego's Patreon supporters, are JTS18 and JTBIOCOM. The former is Jotego's still-in-development Sega System 18 core, which already covers Shadow Dancer and Bloxeed.

Alien Storm hit arcades in 1990, and is considered to be a follow-up to Golden Axe, despite the different setting. It was ported to a wide range of home systems, with the Mega Drive getting a revised version with different levels.

Bionic Commando launched in arcades in 1987, and is unique in being a platform gamer where the main character cannot jump; instead, a grappling arm is used to access higher platforms. The NES version, despite sharing the same title, is a very different game.

If you're one of Jotego's Patreon supporters, you can download the new cores here.