The Amstrad CPC 128K & GX4000 are getting yet another Street Fighter game, though this time it's of the fanmade variety.

Mighty Street Fighter, as spotted by IndieRetroNews, is an upcoming game from MaitrejoeGGP (code/graphics), JackGGP (music/sound fx), and roudoudou (samples), which features a chibi-aesthetic seemingly inspired by the NES title Mighty Final Fight and SNK VS. Capcom: Match of the Millenium for the Neo Geo Pocket Color. It recently got its final trailer, ahead of its release, and looks to be one worth checking out if you have a love for all things Street Fighter.

Judging from the footage, the game will contain 8 characters including Ryu, Ken, E. Honda, Chun Li, Blanka, Zangief, Guile, and Dhalsim.

Other features, meanwhile, include a tutorial and training mode, 3 difficulty modes, and special moves and combos, as well as 10 backgrounds based on areas from Street Fighter II like Battle Harbor, the Air Force Base, and Big Factory (to name just a few).

Sadly no release date has been revealed yet, but we'll keep an eye out for when the game launches. For now, you can watch the final trailer below: