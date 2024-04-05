BAFTA recently held a players' poll in order to determine the most iconic video game characters of all time, with Tomb Raider's Lara Croft nabbing the top spot.

The players' poll was organized to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the BAFTA Game Awards and was apparently voted on by over 4000 people from across the globe. Now, BAFTA has published the list of the top 20 characters, as voted on online, and there are some entries that we can honestly say we were expecting alongside a few that are pretty baffling.

As we mentioned, Lara Croft came out on top, but she was followed shortly after, in second place, by Mario. We would have expected Nintendo's mascot to top the list if you had asked us beforehand — especially given his longevity and his recent success at the box office — but we imagine there may be some recency bias afoot with the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Collection having just released this past February.





The globetrotting badass was voted the winner in our global poll🌎 What's your favourite Lara Croft memory?



View the full Top 20 list 👇pic.twitter.com/T89IfhfudJ And the Most Iconic Video Games Character of all time is... Lara Croft! 👑The globetrotting badass was voted the winner in our global poll🌎 What's your favourite Lara Croft memory?View the full Top 20 list 👇 https://t.co/d2CY1FDKSW #BAFTAGamesAwards April 4, 2024

Continuing down the list, in third place, is Agent 47 from Hitman, who is one of the characters we honestly wouldn't have anticipated to rank so high, given they are pretty much a blank slate and are designed to blend in rather than stand out. Agent 47 is also followed by Sonic the Hedgehog in fourth place, while Sackboy from Little Big Planet completes the top 5.

Here are the top 20 characters, in case you're curious:

Besides Agent 47 ranking so highly, we're also quite surprised to see Baldur's Gate 3 feature so heavily, with both Astarion and Shadowheart making the list. It's also pretty bizarre that there's not a single Street Fighter character included, with Chun Li, Ryu, and Ken usually appearing in these kinds of rankings.

What do you make of this list? And who is your pick for the most iconic video game character of all time? Let us know in the comments!