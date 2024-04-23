Atari revealed earlier today that it will be resurrecting the Infogrames brand as a new label to publish games "outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand". This news was shared via Twitter, as well as in an announcement on the company's website.

Just to give you a small bit of background, Infogrames was a French publisher that was first founded by Bruno Bonnell back in 1983 and later became known for publishing Alone in the Dark (the rights of which have since been sold to THQ).

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the company expanded rapidly through acquisition, buying up a range of other video game developers and publishers. This includes the likes of Gremlin, Ocean, and Hasbro Interactive, to name just a few. As a result of its acquisition of Hasbro Interactive, Infogrames became the sole owner of the MicroProse and Atari brands and later changed its name to Atari (eventually fazing out the Infogrames branding altogether).

In 2013, while undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company sold off many of its best-known IPs, but last year Atari bought the rights back to over 100 games, suggesting the publisher was planning to revive some of the titles that were previously owned by Infogrames.





"For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back," said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari.

Speaking about the announcement, the current Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen said in a press statement:

Per the information on Atari's website, this new Infogrames will "actively manage its catalog of titles by expanding digital and physical distribution, and developing new collections and sequels." No further information was shared, but we'll keep an eye out for any announcements as they come.