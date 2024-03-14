If you're a fan of Jeff Minter's work, we've got some good news to share with you that doesn't necessarily relate directly to the recently released Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story.

The retro publisher Songbird Productions has just announced that it is working with Atari to do a brand-new limited-run reissue of Tempest 3000 (Minter's Tempest 2000 sequel) for the Nuon, with the pricing and pre-order details still yet to be revealed.

Tempest 3000 was notably one of the games that was missing from the Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story compilation recently released by Digital Eclipse for consoles & PC, with Chris Kohler telling us in an interview that it "would have been a bridge too far to try and emulate".





Songbird and #NuonDVD pic.twitter.com/FRK9kvNKoz Feels like time to announce our next release:Songbird and @atari are bringing back Tempest 3000 for a limited physical run. Pricing and pre-order details coming soon! #MinterIsComing March 13, 2024

This, therefore, seems like the next best thing, hopefully providing players with a cheaper way of purchasing the game than some of the second-hand listings we've been seeing online lately.

Of course, you'll still have to go to the effort of tracking down a Nuon and a controller if you actually want to play it and don't have one already, but as our contributor Ashley Day notes the console is still relatively affordable at the moment.

There is also a range of N64 controller adaptors for the console available from Songbird Productions too, meaning you won't have the problem of shelling out tons for the original controllers.