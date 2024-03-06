An extremely rare Kirby CD comic from the 90s has just been scanned and preserved online for the first time, as recently revealed by the translator, archivist, and researcher WindiiGitlord.

Kirby Chatting of the Stars was released in 1994 and was a comic illustrated by Ryoko Sakuma (who also wrote the long-running Kirby of the Stars manga series which began in 1992). It was released by the publisher Shogakukan and came packaged with a 15-track CD that could be played while reading its pages to hear music from the Kirby series and the voice of Kirby (provided here by the Japanese voice actress Taeko Kawata).

From what we can tell from reading it, it doesn't seem to have much of a story but is instead comprised of a bunch of skits (taken from the manga series) featuring Kirby interacting with characters like Waddle Dee and King Dedede.

pic.twitter.com/zRiFdipyAi guys we did it, we scanned the very rare Kirby Chatty CD Comic along with a FLAC rip of the accompanying CD. I couldn't be happier tbqh https://t.co/pCMxbF42Mx March 5, 2024

An English translation of the CD was posted on YouTube back in 2022 by the user SpaRkofFiRe, but in the video description, the comic was mistakenly labelled as a tie-in to Kirby's Adventure.

If you want to check it out for yourself, you can find the comic here.