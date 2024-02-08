If you're not up to speed on Sega's excellent Yakuza series yet, then you might want to head over to Steam and check out this amazing bundle the company is offering (thanks, Wario64).

You can get Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 0, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life for $44.03 / £32.21 – that's $6.99 / £5.59 per game.

If you already own some of those games on Steam, don't worry – the bundle value automatically adjusts to reflect that, which means you'll get the same 69% saving on the games you don't have.

The bundle doesn't include spin-offs such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon and its sequel, Infinite Wealth, but you can't have everything.