PlatimumGames' Vanquish garnered plenty of positive notices when it launched back in 2010, but it perhaps didn't achieve the commercial success it truly deserved.

As is the case with some of the company's most beloved titles, it has never received a sequel, and its cult status has plenty to do with the fact that it's still not as well-known as it really should be, according to former PlatinumGames staffer Jean Pierre Kellams.

Kellams was employed as Narrative Producer at PlatinumGames when Vanquish arrived in 2010 and has taken to Twitter in response to a post by fellow industry veteran Del Walker about how the game was unfairly overshadowed by other big-name releases:

Someone very smart said that year "Never be the third best shooter." With BLOPS, Battlefield, and Halo - we were the fourth "best" shooter. Combine that calendar with some bad marketing and poof - Cult classic. https://t.co/Gcc43ibIIo February 13, 2024

While Vanquish sadly never spawned a series, it did get re-released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2020.