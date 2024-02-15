PlatimumGames' Vanquish garnered plenty of positive notices when it launched back in 2010, but it perhaps didn't achieve the commercial success it truly deserved.
As is the case with some of the company's most beloved titles, it has never received a sequel, and its cult status has plenty to do with the fact that it's still not as well-known as it really should be, according to former PlatinumGames staffer Jean Pierre Kellams.
Kellams was employed as Narrative Producer at PlatinumGames when Vanquish arrived in 2010 and has taken to Twitter in response to a post by fellow industry veteran Del Walker about how the game was unfairly overshadowed by other big-name releases:
While Vanquish sadly never spawned a series, it did get re-released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2020.