If you search for 'Mega Drive' on Facebook or Instagram, you might find you're out of luck, as it appears that parent company Meta is suppressing the term following concerns about child exploitation.

As spotted by Twitter user @dodgykebaab, typing the term "Japanese Mega Drive" into Facebook Marketplace results in the following warning:

We think that your search might be associated with child sexual abuse. Child sexual abuse or viewing sexual imagery of children can lead to imprisonment and other severe personal consequences. This abuse causes extreme harm to children and searching and viewing such material adds to that harm. To get confidential help or learn how to report any content as inappropriate, visit our Help Centre.

Tried with two different phones, different accounts and different locations. Search "Japanese mega drive" on Facebook Marketplace place and look at the warning that comes up! @digitalfoundry pic.twitter.com/hcguvoXoGz February 20, 2024

The same warning appears when searching for "Mega Drive" on the photo and video-sharing site Instagram:

It's not known why Meta is taking action against this particular search term, but it could be related to the use of the upload site Mega for sharing offensive and exploitative material relating to minors.

We've reached out to Meta for comment and will update this story when we hear back.