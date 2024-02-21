As is always the case with Nintendo Directs, there were a couple of announcements made in the Japanese version of the broadcast that were missing from those shown in other regions.

While many will likely be most excited about the news that Mother 3 has been announced as coming to the Switch Online service in Japan (potentially indicating a Western release in the future), there was also another announcement in the Japanese showcase that caught our attention.

This was the reveal of a G-Mode-developed remake of Hokkaidō Rensa Satsujin: Okhotsk ni Kiyu — Yuji Horii and Armor Soft's 1984 follow-up to the incredibly influential adventure game The Portopia Serial Murder Case (thanks 4Gamer!).

Hokkaidō Rensa Satsujin: Okhotsk ni Kiyu (or Hokkaido Chain Murders: Disappearance in Okhotsk as it is often translated) was originally released for the PC-6001 & PC-88 in 1984, before being published on other Japanese home computers like the PC-98, FM-7, and MSX, among others. There was even a Famicom port of the game, which came out in 1987, as well as a version for mobile phones released in the early 2000s.

It sees players controlling a Tokyo Police officer, tasked with solving a grisly murder after a body turns up in Tokyo Harbour and follows their journey as they travel to Japan's northernmost island Hokkaido to unravel the mystery.

It's unknown whether this remake will be brought to the West, but we certainly have our fingers and toes crossed that we'll finally be able to experience this obscure gem from the Dragon Quest creator! It will be released in Japan later this year in Summer.

You can watch the full trailer below: