Eight new arcade games are now supported by the Analogue Pocket, including classics such as the original Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong Jr.

The cores have been developed by newcomer obsidian-dot-dev, who has appeared out of nowhere with five new cores which cover eight games in total. These cores have all been ported to the Analogue Pocket from the original MiSTer versions.

These are:

The new cores were spotted by Pixel Cherry Ninja, who has put each game through its paces in his latest video.