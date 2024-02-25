Capcom's arena-based fighting series Power Stone is now 25 years old – it launched on the Sega Dreamcast on February 25th, 1999, and came to arcades in the same month.

Positioned as one of the Dreamcast's leading third-party exclusives, Power Stone gained rave reviews thanks to its delightfully chaotic gameplay and striking character design. However, the game's sales in Japan didn't meet expectations – so much so that Capcom felt compelled to issue an apology soon afterwards.

Power Stone 2 was released in 2000, which not only drastically expanded the game's single-player mode but also increased the number of characters on-screen to four, making it one of the best party games for the console.

In 2006, Capcom released both games on the PSP as Power Stone Collection, but the franchise has remained dormant ever since.