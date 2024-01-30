The Chinese brand Sugar Cubes recently announced a new controller adapter that will transform an existing Android-based smartphone into a handheld gaming console perfect for emulation (thanks Retro Dodo!).

The Sugar Cube X Jelly handheld controller will be compatible with the Unihertz Jelly Star phone. This is a device that costs roughly $200 and has previously been called "the world's smallest Android 13 smartphone".

The Unihertz Jelly Star phone features a 3-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 processor making it a decent little emulation machine for early retro consoles and even the PSP. The controller adapters will come in two designs — vertical and horizontal — with the smartphone presumably sliding into the device via the hingle-controlled opening on the metal casing.

The news comes not long after the company revealed the Small Universe X Sugar Cubes handheld — a portable handheld with a rotating OLED screen — with the Chinese developer seemingly wasting no time in kicking 2024 off with a bang.

There's no news on a release date yet, but we'll try to keep you updated once it is available to buy.