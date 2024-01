NES ROM hacker and port specialist @infidelity_nes has revealed his next project: bringing the original Mega Man to the SNES.

This is the same hacker who ported Metroid from the NES to the SNES, with amazing results – so it bodes well for Mega Man fans.

@infidelity_nes has also ported DuckTales, Zelda and Mega Man II to the SNES in the past.





Q1 2024, on the Super Nintendo. Happy New Year, everyone!

If you're a fan of the Blue Bomber, this is certainly something to look forward to. Let us know if you're excited by this news by posting a comment below.