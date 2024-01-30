A new GBA ROM and save data dumper has just been released in Japan by the name of INAZUMA REPLAY.

Available in a 3D-printed case for 6,500 yen or a bare-board version for 4,500 yen, the device is created by Himitsunova and connects to your computer via a USB-C connection.

With the software installed, it's possible to dump both the ROM data (so you can use your games in emulators) and the save data.

It works with all Game Boy software, including Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games.

The device will presumably be in competition with the excellent GB Operator, which our friends over at Nintendo Life took a look at back in 2021.