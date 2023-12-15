In the past, Uniqlo has occasionally collaborated with the video game publisher Konami to produce clothing like t-shirts based on the Metal Gear Solid series. These were typically only available for a short period, but are set to make a return next year on Uniqlo's website as well as in some selected stores (thanks Polygon/GoNintendo for the spot!).

The t-shirts include a collection of graphic tees that reference various games from the series like Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Peace Walker, Metal Gear Solid, Sons of Liberty, and the MSX originals. All of the t-shirts are unisex, will cost $24.90, and will be available in sizes XXS to 3XL.

Here is the full list of t-shirts that are coming to the store.

They are available to preview now and will be released on January 24th.