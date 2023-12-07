Earlier today, Evercade unveiled TheC64 Collection 3, the latest in its series of cartridge-based retro reissues for its Evercade line of consoles.
The collection will feature 13 games that were previously released for the Commodore 64 back in the 80s, including sports titles, classic shoot 'em ups, platformers, and puzzle games. These titles include Epyx's Olympic sports game Summer Games II (published in the UK by U.S. Gold), the Commodore 64 port of Boulder Dash, and Hewson's top-down shoot 'em up Heavy Metal Paradroid.
Here is the full list of games included in the collection:
- Summer Games II
- Boulder Dash
- Heavy Metal Paradroid
- Super Cycle
- Jumpman Junior
- Cyberdyne Warrior
- Cybernoid II: The Revenge
- Netherworld
- Deliverance: Stormlord II
- Anarchy
- Exolon
- Street Sports Soccer
- Break Dance
You will be able to pre-order the cart on December 15th, with the game being slated to release sometime in February 2024.