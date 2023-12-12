Atari announced earlier today that it is now accepting preorders for a $299.99 limited edition cartridge set featuring the artwork of the Brazilian graphic designer and frequent Atari collaborator Butcher Billy.

The set, which is now live on Atari's website, includes four Atari 2600 games that were previously released for $59.99 each as part of the Atari XP range, including Fatal Run, Outlaw, Save Mary, and Dark Chambers. From the looks of things, they all appear similar to their Atari XP counterparts, except for Save Mary, which seems to have a brand-new piece of cover art.

Each of these games will come with a box, manual, and cartridge, and are designed to fit inside a limited edition cardboard sleeve featuring more of Butcher Billy's artwork.

The set is limited to only 500 copies and is, according to the website, expected to ship within 3 to 4 months.