Subscribe to Time Extension on

Later today, at 2 pm GMT, the publisher Atari and developer Digital Eclipse are adding 12 new titles to their interactive documentary Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration in a brand new free update to celebrate the holiday season.

The collection (which was launched last year across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, PS4/5, and Windows PC) already contained 103 titles at launch, which included various Atari arcade games, as well as titles for the company's 8-bit family of computers, and its long list of consoles (such as the 2600, 5200, 7800, the Atari Lynx, and the Atari Jaguar).

This new update brings the total number of games up to 115, introducing 11 new titles for the Atari 2600 (including prototypes and homebrews), as well as a new addition for the Atari Lynx. You can see the full list of games below:

Adventure II (homebrew) 2600

(homebrew) 2600 Bowling 2600

2600 Double Dunk 2600

2600 Maze Craze 2600

2600 Miniature Golf 2600

2600 MotoRodeo 2600

2600 Aquaventure (prototype) 2600

(prototype) 2600 Save Mary (prototype) 2600

(prototype) 2600 Super Football 2600

2600 Return to Haunted House (homebrew) 2600

(homebrew) 2600 Circus Atari 2600

Atari 2600 Warbirds Lynx

According to the press release, more free expansions are planned for the future. These will not just include more games, but will also feature additional interviews and behind-the-scenes materials.