Limited Run Games and Zigurrat Interactive's A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection is expected to launch on PC (via Steam) later this week on Friday, November 31st.

The collection, which includes the NES title A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia and the Game Boy game The Rescue of Blobette, was previously released on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store on October 17th, with a PC version expected to come at a later date.

The game's PR company UberStrategist, however, has now revealed to us exclusively over email that this version will apparently shadow-drop on Steam later this week.

The Steam version of the game is functionally identical to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation versions already available, allowing you to save your game and introducing a bunch of visual enhancements, but it will also add a bunch of additional achievements for players to unlock.

You can find a trailer of the game below, which is expected to go public tomorrow. Here is the Steam page.