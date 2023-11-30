As spotted by Gematsu, it appears that Dimps' 2D fighting game The Rumble Fish (originally released in arcades back in 2004) is finally getting a wider release for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as a couple of new ports for the Xbox One and PC.

The arcade version of the game was previously made available on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch to those who bought the special collector's edition of Dimps and 3Goo's rerelease of The Rumble Fish 2 last year. But 3Goo and Dimps have now announced that on December 21st (the Gematsu report mistakenly states the 20th), it will be releasing a new version of the arcade original called The Rumble Fish+ for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, with a PC version also scheduled for a later date.

The new set of ports will include some new features not present in the original game including the addition of rollback netcode, the ability to record inputs for a CPU and play them back in training mode, and online player-versus-player action.

Here's a description of the story taken from the Steam page:

"It is the end of the 20th century... A large-scale natural disaster struck the eastern area of a nation. It wiped out the financial sector and resulted in a staggering loss of life. "At the dawn of the 21st century, the conglomerate PROBE-NEXUS, commonly known as Probe, began reconstruction efforts in that eastern area. Colossal capital and cutting-edge technology was poured into rebuilding it. Skyscrapers that put the old high-rises to shame along with the world's biggest shopping mall and recreational facilities. This was the dazzling birth of a symbol for the new century. It was christened Zone Prime."

You can watch the story trailer below: