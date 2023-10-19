Update #2 [Thu 19th Oct, 2023 14:40 BST]: As reported by FusionRGamer, YS Net and ININ Games have just released a new trailer for the PC & console versions of Air Twister, showcasing its 6 extra modes, which can be unlocked by collecting stars or tickets from daily/weekly events.

These modes will include:

Stardust - Defeat waves of enemies within a time limit

Fluffy - a 2D sidescroller that sees you riding on the back of an elephant and avoiding obstacles and enemies

Turbo Mode - an increased speed mode that provides a higher-difficulty

Tap Breaker - a simple puzzle game where you tap blocks numerically in order.

A Boss Rush - Face bosses from the arcade mode in quick succession

Extra Stage - An extra long tunnel level where you must defeat oncoming enemies to reach the exit

You can check out the new trailer below:

Update #1 [Tue 27th Jun, 2023 10:35 BST]: As spotted by Gematsu, ININ Games has announced it will be publishing Air Twister across several platforms including Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on November 10th.

Physical standard and limited editions will also be available for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in Japan, with pre-orders opening on July 4th. ININ Games has not yet made an official announcement on whether physical editions will also be made available in the West, but it's likely that if they do, they will be made available via Strictly Limited Games.

Original Story [Fri 16th Jun, 2023 15:00 BST]: If you haven't got an Apple Arcade subscription and you've been wanting to play YS Net and Yu Suzuki's Space Harrier-successor Air Twister, then you might not have to wait much longer.

As Gematsu highlighted earlier today on Twitter, it appears that USK, the board responsible for classifying video games in Germany, has given Air Twister for PS5 a 12 rating, suggesting it may be coming to the console in the near future.





As Gematsu highlighted earlier today on Twitter, it appears that USK, the board responsible for classifying video games in Germany, has given Air Twister for PS5 a 12 rating, suggesting it may be coming to the console in the near future.

Ys Net released the game exclusively on Apple Arcade back in June 2022, with the title receiving some average reviews from Western publications like Gamespot and Eurogamer.

Nevertheless, for fans of Yu Suzuki's work, it's certainly a curiosity, with the game hearkening back to Suzuki's arcade roots and putting players in control of a swan-riding character named Princess Arch as she blasts her way through swarms of aliens to a soundtrack that sounds like a mix between Queen and Sparks.

We'll let you know when an official announcement is made. For now, though, you can watch the original Apple Arcade trailer below: