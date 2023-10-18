The annual video game competition MSXdev23 drew to a close earlier this month, bringing with it a bunch of exciting new releases for the MSX from those who entered. These include the 3D action RPG Xelden Ring, the cute isometric puzzle game Snake and Rhino in the sketchbook, and the snake-esque Crawlers — all of which are pretty amazing but that we're not going to be talking about here.

Instead, we're squarely focusing our attention on Phenix Corrupta, a new Metroidvania game for the MSX2, which comes courtesy of Casper Croes, the creator of the PS1-style PC game Alisa (thanks IndieRetroNews for the spot). Phenix Corrupta sees players take control of a woman who finds herself in hell following a Bill & Ted-style drop, and tasks you with helping her find her way out.

As you might imagine, this isn't a cakewalk, with hell being home to demons and all sorts of deadly, inconvenient traps designed to slow down your progress, but as you make your way through the various caverns you'll unlock brand-new abilities to give you a better chance of successfully making your escape.

Here's the description of the game from the competition's website:

"With Phenix Corrupta, Casper Croes debuts on MSX with a horror-themed action adventure game. Lead the lady through tough times in hell, and cross the river Styx to get out. "Hell ain’t such a bad place to be, according to some. Dante’s 9 rings of Inferno might change that point of view, given the horror and pain described. According to the story of this game, you somehow crossed over, and ended up in there. Indeed, it turned out to be absolute hell. Navigate your way out, collecting items, beating dark foes and finding unexplored paths.

"In this metroidvania styled exploration game for MSX2, you’ll find yourself running in circles soon enough, wondering if you’ll ever find your way out. With only your keyboard, joystick/gamepad at your disposal, you’ll need to investigate and find all the secrets of this game on your own."

If all of the above has convinced you to give it a go, you can download the game here or try it out now in your browser. Here's a video of the game in action from the YouTuber Saberman to give you a better impression of how it plays: