It has been announced that 404 Game Re:set, a collaboration between Yoko Taro (NieR: Automata) and Sega, is closing down (thanks, Eurogamer).

Released on iOS and Android in Japan in April of this year, the game takes place in a world that is "twisted by Sega," and features many of the company's most famous brands, such as After Burner, Virtua Cop, Out Run and Virtua Fighter. It also includes some brands from Taito, SNK, Capcom and Bandai. All of these games have been reimagined as cute, anime-style girls.

The game – which is free to play and relies on "gacha" mechanics – will close on 5th January 2024. The shutdown was confirmed on its official website.

"We have worked hard everyday to provide a better service for our players but we have come to the conclusion that it will be difficult to provide a service which will satisfy players in the future," Sega said.

Content will continue to go live within the game until the shutdown, but Sega has announced plans to release an update at the end of November which will allow players to claim refunds for real-world money they've spent in-game.

It has also been confirmed that some degree of functionality will be retained even after the shutdown.