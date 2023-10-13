Peter Molyneux can be quite a polarising figure in the world of video games.

On the one hand, he is an industry legend responsible for contributing to the making of some of the best video games ever released like Dungeon Keeper, Populous, and Fable. While, on the other, he has built something of a reputation as an untrustworthy salesman, constantly overpromising and overhyping whatever he is working on, often to the disappointment of players.

Back in February 2015, this memorably all came to a head in a particularly confrontational interview with Rock Paper Shotgun where the site's co-founder John Walker famously started the Q&A by asking Molyneux "Do you think that you're a pathological liar?". This was then followed one day later by another conversation with The Guardian, in which Molyneux claimed he was finally through talking to the press.

Molyneux has mostly stuck to his word since then, only occasionally doing the rare interview with publications like the YouTube channel People Make Games and the podcast My Perfect Console. He's also kept a bit of a low profile, choosing to stay away from the limelight and try to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

Now, though, it looks like he is finally ready to start talking about the video game process publicly yet again, albeit on his own terms, as earlier this month, he started publishing a new blog that will cover the development of his mysterious new project.

Sadly because of the haters and my fragile mental state I have turned off comments. — peter molyneux (@pmolyneux) October 13, 2023

There are currently two posts available to read on the site, the first of which is called "The Beginning" and sees him apologizing if he "offended or upset anybody by my often overenthusiastic and ill thought out press". In the post, he also warns people not to get too attached to any features as they are discussed and explains his reasoning behind a closed comment section:

"The second thing is that I’m mindful to disable comments, and I’m going share something with you now – I’ve had a quite a lot of mental health issues as a result of all the turmoil that happened about 10 years ago from the Rock Paper Shotgun article, and it takes quite a lot of courage on my part to raise my head above the parapet."

The second post, meanwhile, is simply called "Threads" and tackles where some of his best ideas came from that motivated Dungeon Keeper, Fable, and Black & White, and the reason why he prefers not to write design docs.

You can read both posts here.