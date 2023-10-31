Forever Entertainment, the company behind remakes of Panzer Dragoon, House of the Dead and Front Mission, has officially announced that it is remaking Data East's classic 1993 side-scrolling brawler, Night Slashers, validating reports from 2021 that such a project was underway.

The game boasts a cast of monster-hunting fighters who are tasked with taking down hordes of zombies, vampires and other associated enemies.

This remake has entirely redrawn visuals that ditch the pixel-heavy 2D graphics of the arcade original in favour of cartoon-like HD imagery, not entirely unlike the upgrade seen in Streets of Rage 4.

Also promised are an expanded roster of heroes, enhanced controls, updated combat mechanics, better audio, and a revamped character select screen.

There's no word on which formats Night Slashers Remake is coming to, but we'd imagine it will hit Switch and PS4 at the very least.

The original version of Night Slashers is already available on Switch as part of the Johnny Turbo's Arcade range.