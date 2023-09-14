Pen & Sword Books imprint White Owl is preparing to launch two new video game-themed books this month.

The Dreamcast Encyclopedia is the fifth book from acclaimed journalist and Hookshot Media contributor Chris Scullion, who has previously penned similar tomes on the catalogues of the NES, SNES, Mega Drive and N64.

"Scullion includes every game released in the West for the console, as well as the 340 or so games exclusively released in Japan, covering over 600 games in total, with screenshots and trivia for each," says the PR. "Perfect for retro gaming fans, this is the definitive guide to the Sega Dreamcast." The book launches this month, and will cost £30.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Also coming this month is Christopher Carton's The History of the Adventure Video Game. "Discover the origins of the adventure video games, dating back to the 70s, in this fascinating new book," says White Owl. "This will be a trip down memory lane for many video game fans, with the screenshots providing nostalgia for well-loved adventure games. Included are histories on influential companies such as Sierra On-Line, LucasArts and Telltale Games, as well as the genre’s biggest franchises such as Monkey Island, Broken Sword and Myst series. Carton brings the book up to date, with hidden indie gems and future hits."