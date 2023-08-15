Bitmap Books' The CRPG Book: A Guide to Computer Role-Playing Games has just been updated in a new expanded edition.

Boasting an additional 156 extra pages, it will showcase 65 new game reviews, revised content, a fresh cover art gallery, and several new articles on the history of the genre.

Both the original and this expanded pressing of the book are written by Felipe Pepe, who is donating his profits from the new edition to the Vocação charity in his native Brazil. Vocação does vital work by helping underprivileged kids and teenagers obtain education and employment.

"Spread over 684 pages, The CRPG Book: A Guide to Computer Role-Playing Games (Expanded Edition) reviews over 450 games from 1975 to 2019, covering the role-playing classics we all know and love, such as Ultima, Wizardry, Fallout and Mass Effect – all brought to life with vibrant and engaging in-game images," reads the book's official page.

"The CRPG Book: A Guide to Computer Role-Playing Games (Expanded Edition) includes articles on the genre, and each game entry also shares mod suggestions and hints on how to run the games on modern hardware," the write-up continues. "The book was written entirely by fans, AAA developers, indies, journalists, modders and industry personalities, such as Chris Avellone, Ian Frazier, Scorpia, Ferhegón, Richard Cobbett, Brian ‘Psychochild’ Green, Durante, George Weidman and Tim Cain, to name but a few."

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.