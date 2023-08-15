The weird and wonderful world of Pokémon ROM hacks is something we've looked at previously here on Time Extension, and a new effort has just come to our attention which replaces the famous 'mon with a bevvy of wide-eyed anime ladies (thanks, Retro Dodo).

Moémon Mega FireRed might sound like a somewhat shady endeavour, but what's remarkable about this unofficial adaptation of the Game Boy Advance classic is the sheer amount of effort that has gone into creating the new designs.

"Moémon Mega FireRed is the most advanced Moémon game," reads the project's ROM Hacking page. "It is specially curated to showcase the highest quality Moémon sprites that exist while posing some gameplay challenges."

As we said, each monster is now a cute girl – and there are over 600 Moémon to discover. The developers behind the hack haven't stopped there, either; Moémon Mega FireRed is also packing new locations and fresh moves for each Moémon to use in battle.

You can grab the patch file here. You'll need the correct Pokémon FireRed ROM in order to 'create' the hack, as well as a ROM patching program for your PC or Mac.