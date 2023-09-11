While it would be the PlayStation title Metal Gear Solid which truly propelled Hideo Kojima's stealth series into the mainstream, the franchise began life much earlier on the MSX home computer before being ported to the NES to critical and commercial acclaim.

That version of the game is now being ported to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive by talented coder @therealh0ffman, and pretty swift progress is being made, to say the least.

Metal Gear for the #Megadrive is coming along at a rate of knots now. Lot's of little rough edges but it's starting to be pretty playable already. pic.twitter.com/lZLdRRKh69 September 10, 2023

As you can see from the footage, it's looking pretty good already; the gameplay appears to be intact, and there are some neat visual improvements to speak of – the character portraits during Codec calls being one example.

After an extended hiatus due to Kojima leaving the company, Konami's Metal Gear series is back in the news recently thanks to the announcement of the MGS: Master Collection (which includes the first three MGS games as well as Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake) and Metal Gear Solid Delta, a remake of the acclaimed third MGS entry.