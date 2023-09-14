If you're a fan of Snow Bros., you must be on cloud nine at the moment, as not only was it revealed earlier this month that the second game in the series is getting a fresh remake from CRT Games, but now it has just been announced that Tatsujin is also working on a new 3D title in the series called Snow Bros. Wonderland.

Snow Bros. Wonderland was revealed earlier today in a press release for Tatsujin's Tokyo Game Show lineup, alongside Truxton Extreme and a mobile collection of classic Toaplan arcade games. It is in development for PS4, PS5 & Nintendo Switch and is expected to release in 2024.

A Japanese trailer was published on Tatsujin's YouTube channel to coincide with the announcement and from what we've seen of the game so far, it looks to be a 3D puzzle-adventure title featuring challenging bosses, freshly designed characters, and voice acting.

The game will be playable at TGS 2023 (taking place from September 21st to September 24th in Japan). You can watch the Japanese trailer above.