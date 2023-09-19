City Connection has announced that it is creating a sequel to Jaleco's Rushing Beat / Brawl Brothers / Rival Turf series, called Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers.

The company has confirmed the game will be shown off at this year's Tokyo Game Show.

No formats have been confirmed as yet, but you'd imagine Switch will be getting this, at the very least.

Rushing Beat began life on the SNES in 1992, and was localised for North America as Rival Turf! in the same year. The sequel, Rushing Beat Ran — Fukusei Toshi (1992), was released in the West as Brawl Brothers in 1993, while the third game, Rushing Beat Shura (1993), came to North America under the title The Peace Keepers in 1994. Phew!

City Connection will also be showing off Assault Suit Leynos 2 and Formation Z at the event.

