Treasure's shmup classic Radiant Silvergun is coming to Steam, thanks to Live Wire, the company which ported the game to the Nintendo Switch.

Originally released in 1998 on the Saturn and in arcades, Radiant Silvergun quickly became famous thanks to its amazing overall quality and the fact that the Saturn version was one of the first titles to sell for insane amounts on eBay.

Since then, it has been released on the Xbox 360 in HD form. Live Wire's Switch port retains many of the features seen in the 360 version, including improved graphics.

Live Wire's bringing their Radiant Silvergun port to Steam, it'll be out August 18 (without kb&m support, apparently...) https://t.co/5YQ8zPRBSP August 3, 2023

There's no word on when the game will hit Steam, but you can check out its page here.