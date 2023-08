Bitwave Games, the company behind the excellent Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol. 1, has just announced that it is bringing a second collection of games from the legendary Japanese company to Steam this year.

Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Vol. 2 will include:

The collection will launch on Steam and GOG on August 24th, 2023.

Hellfire is also included on the recently-released Zero Fire collection for Switch and PS4, while a previous collection includes both Flying Shark and Fire Shark.