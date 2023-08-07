The video game developer/publisher Konami has revealed on its website that the Metal Gear series has now sold over 60 million units worldwide (as spotted by VGChartz and Eurogamer).

The series of stealth action-adventure games, which debuted on the MSX computer back in 1987 with Metal Gear, had previously hit 57.7 million units sold as of September 2021 and 59.3 million units sold as of September 2022. According to Konami's website, it hit this most recent milestone, though, in the run-up to June 2023.

Given what's on the horizon, we can't help but imagine this number is about to rise dramatically again over the next few years. Earlier this year, at the May PlayStation Showcase, Konami revealed that it was not only working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 called Metal Gear Solid Delta but that it is also set to release a compilation of various Metal Gear games in a package called the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. This will include Metal Gear Solid 1-3, Metal Gear (for MSX and NES), Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, and Snake's Revenge.

There's no release date as of yet for Metal Gear Solid Delta, but Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is expected to launch on October 24th for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.