Anbernic has just shown off its latest handheld, which is a vertical version of its RG405M device.

Based around Google's Android OS, the RG405V is powered by Unisoc T618 CPU, and while Anbernic hasn't revealed the full spec list yet, it's likely that it will be rocking similar internals to the existing RG405M, which we reviewed recently. That means you can expect PlayStation 2 and GameCube-level emulation on the move.

The big difference here is that Anbernic has adopted a more ergonomic approach with the RG405V, giving the Game Boy-style handheld curved corners, which should make it more comfortable to use over prolonged periods.

On the front, there are two analogue sticks, four face buttons and a D-pad, while the rear has four shoulder triggers, positioned around halfway down the back.

The RG405V will be available in Game Boy grey, transparent grey and wood effect designs.