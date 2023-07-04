After 11 years, it is now finally possible to play the PC port of Sonic Team's NiGHTS into Dreams at 60 FPS thanks to a new mod from the YouTuber/modder Colon D (Thanks lostimpactprod for the spot!).

The original Nights was released for the Sega Saturn back in 1996 and notably used a combination of frame rates to display its graphics, with the 2D background scrolling at 60FPS, while the foreground action was rendered at 30FPS. Since then, however, many of the subsequent ports have foregone this, instead simply capping the frame rate at a standard 30FPS for both.

This new mod aims to correct this and specifically targets the 2012 PC version, which is the one currently available on Steam.

After 11 years, the PC version of NiGHTS into Dreams is finally getting proper mod support! 60 FPS is honestly a real game changer and greatly enhances the arcade feel of NiGHTS' score attack gameplay. https://t.co/K9fo9sAGNA July 2, 2023

Interestingly, it isn't the only mod Colon D has been working on recently, with the programmer also having uploaded a compatible Input mod. This removes dead zones, increases the precision of the Visitor's movements, and makes the game generally more in line with the Saturn original. So, if you own a copy of Nights on PC already or can spare the £5.99 price tag, it may be worth giving this a try!

You can download the mods now from the modding site Game Banana, but bear in mind you will also need to use a mod loader like Reloaded II in order to install them properly.