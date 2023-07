The teaser trailer for the new Castlevania: Nocture Netflix series will launch tomorrow, the streaming giant has confirmed.

Based on the events of Dracula X and Symphony of the Night, Castlevania: Nocture follows on from the four previous Netflix Castlevania seasons. It will focus on the character of Richter Belmont.

It begins. Teaser trailer drops tomorrow. Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ut27pye3fp July 26, 2023

The show starts on September 28th, 2023. Netflix has previously released a short glimpse of the show.