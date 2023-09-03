Since its inception over three decades ago to the murky waters of today, Metal Gear has been hypnotizing, confusing, beguiling, and dividing gamers all over the globe. It’s also one of the most adored series by fans and critics alike, and one of the biggest selling franchises of all time, with over 56 million copies sold. We can see why; almost every entry is a reinvention of the series, while simultaneously continuing the same bewildering yet ingenious storyline. It’s a series that has given its creator, Hideo Kojima, his reputation as one of gaming’s first auteurs.

With its future being up in the air following Kojima's messy divorce from rights owner Konami, it’s a strange time to rank every entry, but, hell, we’re going to do it anyway. The series is timeless and, still to this day, relevant. If you’re new to the franchise, you might be wondering where to start or which one’s the best. They’re two very different questions that depend entirely on what kind of gamer you are. Do you want to begin with the most modern instalment, or start with the earliest game that feels like a contemporary game?

You may (like the writer of this article) be a purist who wants to begin with the very first entry and work through the series accordingly. If this is the case, we’ll be providing the release dates alongside the games. What we aim to do here, however, is work through every release in order of merit. Very subjective, but we welcome any debate or challenge.

And yes, we’re including absolutely every game, which we count at 22 (give or take) if we exclude expansion packs. So get out from under that cardboard box, and let’s get started.

21. Metal Gear Solid Mobile (Phone) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Ideaworks Game Studio Release Date: 2008 ( USA )









Even the most die-hard fans might have missed this, but a Metal Gear Solid game was released for mobile phones. And by this we mean pre-smartphones, the ones with actual buttons, remember? Metal Gear Solid: Mobile was released as part of the Metal Gear 20th anniversary back in 2008 for phones that were powerful enough to play it, like Nokia’s ill-fated N-Gage. It’s not canon, but that’s not why it’s at the end of the list (there are plenty of decent non-canon MGS games, as you’re about to see). It’s janky to play because the exploration utilizes modernish 3D graphics, combined with 2D controls from the 8-bit era – up, down, left, right, with no diagonal option. You can go into first-person at times, but don’t expect fluid movement. The story is essentially ripped from Metal Gear Solid 2, and it’s set chronologically between the first and second games. It’s all very fanfic. At the time, playing a 3D Metal Gear Solid on your mobile phone may have been a novelty, but that’s all it remains – a novelty in 2008, and something of a nightmare today. The MSX games from the '80s play way better.

19. Snake's Revenge (NES) Publisher: Ultra Games / Developer: Konami Release Date: Apr 1990 ( USA ) / 26th Mar 1992 ( UK/EU )







Konami began production on this sequel to the original Metal Gear behind Hideo Kojima’s back. In fact, he only found out about its existence after someone working on it told him about it. Only released in the US, and it doesn’t even have the Metal Gear moniker. Completely Americanised for western audiences, Snake is now LT. Solid Snake and his appearance closely resembles Arnold Schwarzenegger. That being said, this game supposedly influenced Kojima to carry on with the series. Snake is armed with a knife, Metal Gears are mass-produced, and a cyborg version of a past character appears. Hmmm. Maybe Snake’s Revenge has a bigger influence than we supposed. Still, we recommend avoiding it – it’s non-canon, and made without consulting Kojima. Not the last time Konami acts shady in relation to the Metal Gear series, but more on that later.

17. Metal Gear Acid (PSP) Publisher: Konami / Developer: KCEJ Release Date: 24th Mar 2005 ( USA ) / 1st Sep 2005 ( UK/EU )











The first game released for a handheld Sony console, Metal Gear Acid took the franchise in an interesting direction. We’ll flag here that neither of the Acid games are considered to be canon, but they do have an interesting plot that can be enjoyed on its own. We won’t spoil anything, but the art style is interesting, as is the way the narrative unfolds. It is the gameplay that makes the Acids what they are, though. Instead of stealth action, they’re turn-based card collecting games. Unfortunately, Acid number 1 was rusty, with a frustrating card spending system and long boring boss fights. If this doesn’t sound like your kind of thing, that’s fine, you can skip them. If you do like the sound of them though, they’re pretty fun – and it’s worth playing through 1 to get to 2.

15. Metal Gear (NES) Publisher: Ultra Games / Developer: Konami Release Date: Jun 1988 ( USA ) / 1988 ( UK/EU )







This is the version most Americans discovered Metal Gear back in the day, no doubt thinking it was the original game, or, if they were aware of it, an exact port of the MSX version. After all, Konami released it just 5 months after the original. However, Konami made drastic changes here, all of them without Kojima’s involvement. This is why we’ve given the NES version its own placement, further down the list than the MSX version – it’s just not as good. The colour pallet has been filled, taking away the atmospheric murkiness of the original. The maps have been rearranged, it’s not as challenging, and the bosses are nowhere near as exciting – the awesome-looking Metal Gear mech is replaced with a giant computer monitor. Why? We have no idea.

14. Metal Gear Survive (PS4) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 20th Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 22nd Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )













Controversial statement klaxon! Metal Gear Survive isn’t the god-awful mess that it’s painted out to be by so many fans, but it’s far from perfect. It's the first canon release (though this is debatable) in the series since Kojima and Konami’s rift, so the creator of Metal Gear himself had nothing at all to do with it. It’s essentially a survival base-maintenance game with a loose sci-fi connection to the story of Metal Gear Solid V (which is convenient, because they reused that game's maps for the most part). It’s fun and addictive, but if you’re not into survival sims it’s a long and pointless grind. Also, there are microtransactions required for the simplest things – which is enough to put anyone off this bastardization of Kojima’s passion project. One might suggest that, had the Metal Gear name not been involved, people might have treated this one more kindly.

13. Metal Gear (MSX) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: Jul 1987 ( UK/EU )







It feels blasphemous to put the humble beginning of the entire franchise so low down on the list. The game that started it all on the MSX system in Japan is, however, difficult to play – and we're talking about a difficulty that isn’t intended. The controls are clunky, there’s little plot, and it’s repetitive. It plays better than Snake’s Revenge because there are no pointless side-scrolling sections, and the puzzles are actually possible to work out. The ending is pretty fun, too, with Kojima breaking the fourth wall and melding gameplay and narrative for the first time. We recommend playing it – just don’t expect a smooth and well-aged classic.

11. Metal Gear Acid 2 (PSP) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Kojima Productions Release Date: 21st Mar 2006 ( USA ) / 19th May 2006 ( UK/EU )







Like its predecessor, this turn-based card-collecting game has a non-canon story that has very little to do with the mainline games. But it’s fun to play, and the story is as wacky as any canon release. Released a year after Metal Gear Acid, Metal Gear Acid 2 boasts many improvements in terms of gameplay. Cards can now be upgraded for a price, and a bird’s eye view option allows for more tactical decision making. The art style is unique, too, with cel-shaded graphics that’s kookie and smooth – it adds to the fun and crazy missions. Like we said about the first Acid, it’s perfectly fine to ignore this if card games aren’t your bag, and you’re only here for the stealth action. That is what Metal Gear is all about, anyway.

10. Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions (PS1) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 12th Oct 1999 ( USA ) / 1999 ( UK/EU )







Released as Metal Gear Solid: Special Missions in Europe, and as a part of Metal Gear Solid: Integral in Japan, Metal Gear Solid: VR missions served as a companion piece to the first game on the original PlayStation. It might sound like a mere expansion, but there is actually more content on offer here than there is in the original. Granted, there’s no official story, but the VR missions themselves are addictive and plentiful. We also get to play as fan-favourite Gray Fox in a few missions, which is enough for the price tag alone. Again, it's far from essential, but so much fun.

8. Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake (MSX) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: TBA While the first Metal Gear had a pretty big plot twist, it was with Metal Gear 2 that Kojima fell in love with merging philosophy, complex characters and geopolitical situations to create the storylines we now associate with the franchise. The gameplay is a vast improvement on the original, too, with the ability to crouch and crawl added, as well as more complex puzzles. At one point, you have to lure a carrier pigeon with a certain type of ration. The gameplay and story are merged perfectly, too, with the context of the narrative affecting the codec conversations. Sure, it’s aged a bit, but Metal Gear 2 still holds up as a great game.

7. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (PSP) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Kojima Productions Release Date: 8th Jun 2010 ( USA ) / 18th Jun 2010 ( UK/EU )









Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker takes the best elements of Portable Ops and ramps them up to eleven, with better gameplay and a management system that’s way easier to keep on top of. The story, too, is once again told through artful still images, and with many of the voice cast from previous games. Although it’s worth noting that it's probably the weakest of the mainline Metal Gear Solid games, with some RPG elements feeling out of place, it’s fun to sink your teeth into – especially if you enjoy management sims. We do recommend getting one of the HD home console ports on PS3 or Xbox 360, however, because the PSP version can be a slog with the system's button limitations.

5. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Kojima Productions Release Date: 1st Sep 2015 ( USA ) / 1st Sep 2015 ( UK/EU )

















Metal Gear Solid V is perhaps the title that we feel the most ambivalence towards, but due to the gameplay we just had to give it a high ranking. Insofar as the story, this is the last of the mainline games and ends the series on a whimper. Replacing Hayter with Kiefer Sutherland as Snake was the first in a plethora of odd choices that ended with the story just fizzling out due to Kojima’s exit from Konami. Codec calls are replaced with optional tape recordings, cutscenes are (almost) nonexistent, and the series’ trademark sense of humor is absent; it just doesn’t feel like Metal Gear. Judged on its own merit, though, it’s a fantastic game. You're expected to infiltrate a variety of strongholds from the outside, travelling to different bases via horseback, car, or chopper. It’s a perfect blend of open-world, stealth and action. The recruitment system peaks in this game, too, with the ability to traverse an ever-expanding offshore base. Still not convinced? You can also save endangered species of animals, send them back to the base and visit them in your own personal wildlife enclosure. It’s easily the longest in the series, too, with the potential of over fifty hours. It’s just a shame about the story.

2. Metal Gear Solid (PS1) Publisher: Konami / Developer: KCEJ Release Date: 21st Oct 1998 ( USA ) / 26th Feb 1999 ( UK/EU )









Not the best technical achievement of the series, but nearly the best in the series. Kojima took Metal Gear 2’s format and placed it in the 3D realm – and, in doing so, gave it a dark and melancholic feel. Oscar Isaac – set to Play Snake in an upcoming Metal Gear Solid film – has said "I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game…" It’s easy to see why Isaac chose those words. Snake is suspicious of his superiors, unsure of his own actions, wary of the mission, and all the while on his own. We feel his isolation as we control him through the cold, dark, Alaskan base, his breath steaming. The PS1’s grainy graphics and muffled sound contribute to the ambience, so make sure you play this one. It's a real masterpiece.