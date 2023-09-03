Since its inception over three decades ago to the murky waters of today, Metal Gear has been hypnotizing, confusing, beguiling, and dividing gamers all over the globe. It’s also one of the most adored series by fans and critics alike, and one of the biggest selling franchises of all time, with over 56 million copies sold. We can see why; almost every entry is a reinvention of the series, while simultaneously continuing the same bewildering yet ingenious storyline. It’s a series that has given its creator, Hideo Kojima, his reputation as one of gaming’s first auteurs.
With its future being up in the air following Kojima's messy divorce from rights owner Konami, it’s a strange time to rank every entry, but, hell, we’re going to do it anyway. The series is timeless and, still to this day, relevant. If you’re new to the franchise, you might be wondering where to start or which one’s the best. They’re two very different questions that depend entirely on what kind of gamer you are. Do you want to begin with the most modern instalment, or start with the earliest game that feels like a contemporary game?
You may (like the writer of this article) be a purist who wants to begin with the very first entry and work through the series accordingly. If this is the case, we’ll be providing the release dates alongside the games. What we aim to do here, however, is work through every release in order of merit. Very subjective, but we welcome any debate or challenge.
And yes, we’re including absolutely every game, which we count at 22 (give or take) if we exclude expansion packs. So get out from under that cardboard box, and let’s get started.
22. Metal Gear Solid: Social Ops (Phone)
That all the mobile MGS games are at the end of the list isn’t an attack on mobile games. They can be great. That being said, whether it's on old-school mobiles or smartphones, Metal Gear rarely works. It’s best left for systems made specifically for video games, and Metal Gear Solid Social Ops is proof of this fact. A turn-based, free-to-play card-collecting game released on Android and iOS back in 2012, it isn't considered canon and is saddled with dull gameplay. Mercifully, it was only ever released in Japan, and the servers were shut down in January 2014, which is something of a blessing.
21. Metal Gear Solid Mobile (Phone)
Even the most die-hard fans might have missed this, but a Metal Gear Solid game was released for mobile phones. And by this we mean pre-smartphones, the ones with actual buttons, remember? Metal Gear Solid: Mobile was released as part of the Metal Gear 20th anniversary back in 2008 for phones that were powerful enough to play it, like Nokia’s ill-fated N-Gage. It’s not canon, but that’s not why it’s at the end of the list (there are plenty of decent non-canon MGS games, as you’re about to see). It’s janky to play because the exploration utilizes modernish 3D graphics, combined with 2D controls from the 8-bit era – up, down, left, right, with no diagonal option. You can go into first-person at times, but don’t expect fluid movement. The story is essentially ripped from Metal Gear Solid 2, and it’s set chronologically between the first and second games. It’s all very fanfic. At the time, playing a 3D Metal Gear Solid on your mobile phone may have been a novelty, but that’s all it remains – a novelty in 2008, and something of a nightmare today. The MSX games from the '80s play way better.
20. Metal Gear Solid Touch (Phone)
Metal Gear Solid Touch, released for iOS in 2009, retold the Metal Gear Solid 4 story by way of fixed third-person shooting and short exposition text chunks. While it was playable and fairly addictive, it’s just a novelty. In 2015, the game was removed from iOS due to compatibility issues with newer versions of Apple's mobile OS, but you're honestly not missing a great deal here – just play the real Metal Gear Solid 4 instead.
19. Snake's Revenge (NES)
Konami began production on this sequel to the original Metal Gear behind Hideo Kojima’s back. In fact, he only found out about its existence after someone working on it told him about it. Only released in the US, and it doesn’t even have the Metal Gear moniker. Completely Americanised for western audiences, Snake is now LT. Solid Snake and his appearance closely resembles Arnold Schwarzenegger. That being said, this game supposedly influenced Kojima to carry on with the series. Snake is armed with a knife, Metal Gears are mass-produced, and a cyborg version of a past character appears. Hmmm. Maybe Snake’s Revenge has a bigger influence than we supposed. Still, we recommend avoiding it – it’s non-canon, and made without consulting Kojima. Not the last time Konami acts shady in relation to the Metal Gear series, but more on that later.
18. Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes (GCN)
In 2004, Canadian Publisher Silicon Knights released a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid using some of the gameplay functions introduced in Metal Gear Solid 2. While being remade from the ground up, the maps, bosses, and dialogue were virtually the same – with the exception of the cutscenes, which were overseen by Japanese filmmaker Ryuhei Kitamura and overused the "bullet time" effect made famous by The Matrix movies. Even if it were a decent remake, though, it just isn’t necessary. Of course, the first game feels janky and looks dated to our eyes, but that’s its charm. The pixelated snow, the missing or blacked-out walls... they all add to the original’s feel and challenge. Twin Snakes' improved graphics and gameplay spoiled and broke it. Imagine Citizen Kane in colour – it's just wrong.
17. Metal Gear Acid (PSP)
The first game released for a handheld Sony console, Metal Gear Acid took the franchise in an interesting direction. We’ll flag here that neither of the Acid games are considered to be canon, but they do have an interesting plot that can be enjoyed on its own. We won’t spoil anything, but the art style is interesting, as is the way the narrative unfolds. It is the gameplay that makes the Acids what they are, though. Instead of stealth action, they’re turn-based card collecting games. Unfortunately, Acid number 1 was rusty, with a frustrating card spending system and long boring boss fights. If this doesn’t sound like your kind of thing, that’s fine, you can skip them. If you do like the sound of them though, they’re pretty fun – and it’s worth playing through 1 to get to 2.
16. Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (PS4)
Yes, it looks and plays great, it’s part of the original story, and there are plenty of mini-games for when you’re done. But there is a reason fans were annoyed by this release: it looks like a 'part-1-of-2' situation, but this was a brief prologue to the main Metal Gear Solid V game. Ground Zeroes is very brief – about an hour compared to the full game's 40-plus hours. Yet it sold for the price of a full game. We all like a Kojima twist, but not one where Konami robs us. Still, it looks awesome, and it’s an essential part of the story. Luckily, this is included in a pack with Phantom Pain these days.
15. Metal Gear (NES)
This is the version most Americans discovered Metal Gear back in the day, no doubt thinking it was the original game, or, if they were aware of it, an exact port of the MSX version. After all, Konami released it just 5 months after the original. However, Konami made drastic changes here, all of them without Kojima’s involvement. This is why we’ve given the NES version its own placement, further down the list than the MSX version – it’s just not as good. The colour pallet has been filled, taking away the atmospheric murkiness of the original. The maps have been rearranged, it’s not as challenging, and the bosses are nowhere near as exciting – the awesome-looking Metal Gear mech is replaced with a giant computer monitor. Why? We have no idea.
14. Metal Gear Survive (PS4)
Controversial statement klaxon! Metal Gear Survive isn’t the god-awful mess that it’s painted out to be by so many fans, but it’s far from perfect. It's the first canon release (though this is debatable) in the series since Kojima and Konami’s rift, so the creator of Metal Gear himself had nothing at all to do with it. It’s essentially a survival base-maintenance game with a loose sci-fi connection to the story of Metal Gear Solid V (which is convenient, because they reused that game's maps for the most part). It’s fun and addictive, but if you’re not into survival sims it’s a long and pointless grind. Also, there are microtransactions required for the simplest things – which is enough to put anyone off this bastardization of Kojima’s passion project. One might suggest that, had the Metal Gear name not been involved, people might have treated this one more kindly.
13. Metal Gear (MSX)
It feels blasphemous to put the humble beginning of the entire franchise so low down on the list. The game that started it all on the MSX system in Japan is, however, difficult to play – and we're talking about a difficulty that isn’t intended. The controls are clunky, there’s little plot, and it’s repetitive. It plays better than Snake’s Revenge because there are no pointless side-scrolling sections, and the puzzles are actually possible to work out. The ending is pretty fun, too, with Kojima breaking the fourth wall and melding gameplay and narrative for the first time. We recommend playing it – just don’t expect a smooth and well-aged classic.
12. Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops (PSP)
Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops is an ambiguous release in the Metal Gear timeline; despite having nothing to do with its production, Kojima said it was a necessary component to the series’ storyline. He also waited for its completion before finalizing Metal Gear Solid 4’s plot. However, after the release of Peace Walker, Kojima seemed to make it non-canon, and declare Peace Walker as the true sequel to Metal Gear Solid 3 (the first game in the chronological timeline). We only say this because it’s far from a perfect game, and if you don’t fancy buying an old PSP just for this, you really don’t have to. The gameplay is slow and arduous, mainly due to the hardware’s restrictions. If you already have a PSP though, then we suppose there are worse ways to spend an afternoon. It’s the first entry to incorporate recruiting enemies to join your ranks – a gameplay loop that was massively expanded on in later releases. The story is pretty cool too, even if it isn’t canon. It’s told through stylish comic book illustrations, and the voice cast includes David Hayter. We should add that we’re including the expansion, Portable Ops Plus, an online-focused stand-alone expansion game, in this entry.
11. Metal Gear Acid 2 (PSP)
Like its predecessor, this turn-based card-collecting game has a non-canon story that has very little to do with the mainline games. But it’s fun to play, and the story is as wacky as any canon release. Released a year after Metal Gear Acid, Metal Gear Acid 2 boasts many improvements in terms of gameplay. Cards can now be upgraded for a price, and a bird’s eye view option allows for more tactical decision making. The art style is unique, too, with cel-shaded graphics that’s kookie and smooth – it adds to the fun and crazy missions. Like we said about the first Acid, it’s perfectly fine to ignore this if card games aren’t your bag, and you’re only here for the stealth action. That is what Metal Gear is all about, anyway.
10. Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions (PS1)
Released as Metal Gear Solid: Special Missions in Europe, and as a part of Metal Gear Solid: Integral in Japan, Metal Gear Solid: VR missions served as a companion piece to the first game on the original PlayStation. It might sound like a mere expansion, but there is actually more content on offer here than there is in the original. Granted, there’s no official story, but the VR missions themselves are addictive and plentiful. We also get to play as fan-favourite Gray Fox in a few missions, which is enough for the price tag alone. Again, it's far from essential, but so much fun.
9. Metal Gear Solid (GBC)
Released somewhat confusingly as Metal Gear Solid outside of Japan, this Game Boy Color title was supposed to be a handheld adaptation of the original game. However, it isn’t a port and the storyline is – yet again – non-canon and set in a separate universe in which the events of Metal Gear 2 never happened. Hardly an essential part of the Metal Gear story, then, but Ghost Babel remains a fun game with a lot to offer that pushes the Game Boy Color hardware to its limits. The gameplay is similar to the aforementioned Metal Gear 2, which is pretty decent.
8. Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake (MSX)
While the first Metal Gear had a pretty big plot twist, it was with Metal Gear 2 that Kojima fell in love with merging philosophy, complex characters and geopolitical situations to create the storylines we now associate with the franchise. The gameplay is a vast improvement on the original, too, with the ability to crouch and crawl added, as well as more complex puzzles. At one point, you have to lure a carrier pigeon with a certain type of ration. The gameplay and story are merged perfectly, too, with the context of the narrative affecting the codec conversations. Sure, it’s aged a bit, but Metal Gear 2 still holds up as a great game.
7. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (PSP)
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker takes the best elements of Portable Ops and ramps them up to eleven, with better gameplay and a management system that’s way easier to keep on top of. The story, too, is once again told through artful still images, and with many of the voice cast from previous games. Although it’s worth noting that it's probably the weakest of the mainline Metal Gear Solid games, with some RPG elements feeling out of place, it’s fun to sink your teeth into – especially if you enjoy management sims. We do recommend getting one of the HD home console ports on PS3 or Xbox 360, however, because the PSP version can be a slog with the system's button limitations.
6. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (PS3)
Raiden, Metal Gear Solid 2’s controversial protagonist, finally gets his own sequel, and it’s absolutely bonkers. The last in the official chronology of the series and coded by the legendary Japanese studio PlatinumGames, Metal Gear Rising is a surprising high point for the series – surprising because the action is so OTT and the plot is a watered-down version of mainline releases. Yet it’s so damn fun, with a combat system that’s challenging but satisfying to perfect, and a thumping soundtrack. Think of it as 'Metal Gear May Cry'. Then buy it.
5. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4)
Metal Gear Solid V is perhaps the title that we feel the most ambivalence towards, but due to the gameplay we just had to give it a high ranking. Insofar as the story, this is the last of the mainline games and ends the series on a whimper. Replacing Hayter with Kiefer Sutherland as Snake was the first in a plethora of odd choices that ended with the story just fizzling out due to Kojima’s exit from Konami. Codec calls are replaced with optional tape recordings, cutscenes are (almost) nonexistent, and the series’ trademark sense of humor is absent; it just doesn’t feel like Metal Gear. Judged on its own merit, though, it’s a fantastic game. You're expected to infiltrate a variety of strongholds from the outside, travelling to different bases via horseback, car, or chopper. It’s a perfect blend of open-world, stealth and action. The recruitment system peaks in this game, too, with the ability to traverse an ever-expanding offshore base. Still not convinced? You can also save endangered species of animals, send them back to the base and visit them in your own personal wildlife enclosure. It’s easily the longest in the series, too, with the potential of over fifty hours. It’s just a shame about the story.
4. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)
If Metal Gear Solid V sacrificed story for gameplay, Metal Gear Solid 4 arguably did the opposite. There are way more cutscenes than there is gameplay, and the gameplay itself isn’t as fun as was made out in trailers. Taking place in the midst of a battle in the Middle East, trailers led us to believe we could pick sides and play enemies against each other. It never quite came to fruition. All this being said, it still holds up as a playable game. It introduced new ways of sneaking, moving in first-person, and ingeniously designed set-pieces and bosses. As we’ve said, though, the plot, and the way it’s told, is what steals the show here. No spoilers, but Solid Snake’s journey concludes in a beautiful crescendo, with plenty of dramatic twists and turns before we finally reach it.
3. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (PS2)
Plenty of fans will be mortified that Metal Gear Solid 3 isn’t at number one, and we understand why. The variety of settings (jungles, swamps, sewers, bases) harken back to the MSX era. The bosses, especially a certain sniper battle, are the best in the series. And the story is a cold-war espionage thriller to rival Flemming or Le Carre, with a big dose of Kojima’s magical realism thrown into the mix. The changing of camouflage every time we move to a new area can be a bit finicky, as can the need to heal almost every gunshot wound. But the game is almost flawless. The only reason it’s not at number one or two is because its predecessors only just steal the mantle. The 3DS port is well worth a look, even if it's graphically a little weaker in places.
2. Metal Gear Solid (PS1)
Not the best technical achievement of the series, but nearly the best in the series. Kojima took Metal Gear 2’s format and placed it in the 3D realm – and, in doing so, gave it a dark and melancholic feel. Oscar Isaac – set to Play Snake in an upcoming Metal Gear Solid film – has said "I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game…" It’s easy to see why Isaac chose those words. Snake is suspicious of his superiors, unsure of his own actions, wary of the mission, and all the while on his own. We feel his isolation as we control him through the cold, dark, Alaskan base, his breath steaming. The PS1’s grainy graphics and muffled sound contribute to the ambience, so make sure you play this one. It's a real masterpiece.
1. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (PS2)
We’re aware Metal Gear Solid 2 is a controversial choice for the top spot because it divides fans – but the reason it divides fans is, we believe, the reason it’s so great. It takes our expectations from Metal Gear Solid and toys with them. Kojima keeps us guessing here, until we become unsure of our own reality. After playing Metal Gear Solid 2, you won’t be sure what to do with yourself. How can a game from 2001 look and play so good, for starters? Also, how did it manage to predict, quite accurately, how the start of the 21st century would turn out? Kojima weaves a story of paranoia and uncertainty into a smoothly running game of action and stealth. There are plenty of ways to work your way through the bases, having fun as you go, with various weapons and items. The bosses are great, too. The biggest twist is the character change at the start, pushing Snake from protagonist to an enigmatic mentor-like figure. It’s the progression we like to see, after he was made into such a pawn in the first game. But yes, after finishing Metal Gear Solid 2, you’ll have some thinking to do, before playing through it once again (and again), noticing something new every time. It's a perfect game in our opinion, even though we know many will disagree.
That’s a good list, I’d put MGS1 first personally as even after I got over the stupid decision to make Raiden the main character, the plot is still silly, culminating in that ridiculous scene on top of Arsenal Gear where all the surviving bosses turn up to tell the others they were secretly double, double, triple crossing them. 😓
i played MGS2 on the OG xbox. i was so blown away. what a game, I'd played splinter cell but MGS2 just did something that had me hooked.
i Got twin snakes on the GC afterwards. but sadly never finished it.
played ground zeroes and that was great too.
Id like a collection for either PS or XBOX so i can go through them all
also loving the new site👍
Where in the hell did this list's author get in their head that Portable Ops wasn't canon? For starter...Kojima WAS involved. He was both producer, and personally looked over its story and development. Secondly...he clarified that it was canon. A LOT. Peace Walker may be MGS3's "true" sequel, but Portable Ops was always the interquel.
And lastly....no. Ground Zeroes was not a full price game. Never. At any point. Its MSRP was $30, even on then-next gen systems, and even that price dropped QUICKLY down to $20 or below.
Top tier content, right here!
It's really difficult to do a list when it comes to MGS. At the very least every mainline game is a masterpiece in one way or another. Talk about picking your favorite children! If I had to pick though mine would go something like...
1. MGS1
2. MGS2
3. MGS3
4. MGS4
5. MGS:PW
6. MGS:PO
7. MGS5
8. MG2:SS
9. MG
Surprisingly though I honestly can't stand Rising. I should love that game. I love MGS. I love DMC. But I just found that game so dull personally when I played it. I'm pretty shocked how liked by the community it is.
MSG1 top for me, just insane how ingenious it was. Boss fights, story, the amount of ideas pumped into it.
Meryl's codec code still gets me, I searched everywhere for the CD case in the game. The look on my face when someone told me.
Peace Walker was bonkers, especially being a PSP exclusive for so long.
It was one of the few games I played on the system but it was amazing and had so much lore that fed into MGS5.
MGS3 takes the top spot for me though. As well as things mentioned above, the fact it ditched the map and visible cones of sight made it feel like a real step up from the other games.
That said, MGS2 felt like something from the future when first playing it on PS2. So many little details in the tanker level were mind blowing like being able to shoot out the lights in the Olga battle. Amazing.
I personally enjoyed Metal Gear Solid 3 the most but unlocking the Stealth Camouflage was a huge pain in the neck though. Trying to find those little frogs was just awful and put a damper on the whole experience, well at least I think it did.
Not sure I agree with the ranking of this list but at least MG2:SS has made it in to the top 10!
The only games I've yet to play are Metal Gear Mobile (need to get around to sorting out that n-Gage 2.0 emulator!), MGS Touch (I have an iPhone 3GS I still need to hack), Ac!d and Ac!d 2
I also haven't played Social Ops but I'm not majorly fussed about playing that. If you are gonna include Social Ops then you should probably include the various iterations of Metal Gear Online. I know they were included with the mainline games but they sort of exist in that murky water separation that GTA online does with GTA V
Not sure if Portable Ops Plus should get its own entry because is not an expanded version of Portable Ops but its own game akin to MGS:VR Missions. Also Metal Gear Database for PS3 (very useful for filling in the gaps even if some of the info has since been retconned) and MGS: Digital Graphic Novel for PSP (I'll forgive the lack of the MGS2 Graphic Novel as it only got a blu ray release on the PS3 Legendary collection 😜)
Getting greeted on this new site by a picture of the mgs1 cover art... good move, you've got my attention 👍
I’ll just be in my corner, enjoying Snake’s Revenge, by myself...
NINJA APPROVED
I loved all of the MGS games with David Hayter as Snake/Big Boss. I quite enjoyed Ground Zeroes but just couldn't get into The Phantom Pain. That game just felt like a bunch of training missions with no coherent plot to follow.
MGS 3 Snake Eater is my favourite. It's one of my most memorable platinums to get because I did it on the Vita version. Absolutely the best theme tune too.
@BloodNinja hey, it's actually a decent game! (With some adjustments at least 😅) I played it for the first time a couple years ago.
I will admit that I used an emulator, a guide, game genie codes and I was up to my earholes in save states but I damn well beat it and I actually really enjoyed it!
I'm going to play the Metal Gear games one of these days. ...Maybe. The amount of titles in this franchise is intimidating.
@ralphdibny There are a couple of QOL patches on rom hacking .net that make this game perfect, imo. I enjoyed Snakes revenge much more than the original. No shame in using emus for old, dead games
@BloodNinja haha I think the emulator was the least shameful part of my admission 😂
If you like the 2D MGs (and clearly you don't mind them being non-canon) then check out MGS (Ghost Babel in the US) for Game Boy Color if you haven't already! I played that around the same time I played Snakes Revenge on the GameCube/Gameboy player combo and it was awesome. I think it was the second best 2D MG game after MG2:SS
MGS3 is my personal favourite. Big Boss's story is just way more complex and engaging than his son's (or sons'). I absolutely hated MGS2. Raiden was a pain to play as and his conversations with Rose over codec made me throw up in my mouth most of the time.
Also, it took me 105 hours to finish MGS V. Yep, I liked the game this much. Anyway, thanks for this feature. MGS is one of my faves but I didn't know there were so many of them!
@ralphdibny Nice! I'm too busy binging on Sekiro right now (trying to finally learn this thing!) but if I have time I'll check out your recommendation!
@ChauceyWillard I hate to use Wikipedia as a source, but here's how it sums up Portable Ops' place in the official timeline:
"This would change when Kojima started the development of Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (or MGSPW), a later action-based entry also released on the PSP. Unlike MPO, MGSPW was directed and written by Kojima, much like the numbered console entries of the series. Set four years after the events of MPO, MGSPW would be written as a direct sequel to MGS3 and the events of MPO are only given one brief direct mention by one character. Kojima describes MGSPW as a true mainline installment in the series, contrasting it with MPO and the Acid series (which he regards as spinoffs). The official timelines and retrospectives published by Kojima Productions since then tend to omit MPO as a canonical entry, with the 25th Anniversary page going as far as to describe MGSPW as the "first game in the canonical Metal Gear Saga released for the PlayStation Portable platform", while the summary of MGSPW on the main page describing Metal Gear ZEKE as the "world's first Metal Gear." Kojima would later clarify his stance on MPO, saying that he views the series' canon from an authoritative status, setting apart the Metal Gear games that he personally worked on (which carry the "A Hideo Kojima Game" byline) from the games that he only worked on as a producer or didn't have a direct involvement in its development."
Pretty solid list, though personally I’d put Twin Snakes quite a bit higher on the list.
Kojima still mentions that Portable Ops is canon but it's now a side-story rather than part of the main Metal Gear Saga, which only consists of games directed by Hideo Kojima.
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is also omitted from chronologies even if it's canon because it wasn't directed by Kojima.
Kojima also produced some other spinoffs. Just about the only Metal Gear games he had zero involvement in are the NES games and Metal Gear Survive. He was at least a producer or executive producer in most Metal Gear games.
The Twin Snakes is the video game equivalent of the Beauty and the Beast 2017 remake.
It's a remake of a masterpiece that does not deserve a remake that much, because the original still holds up well at the time, with inferior and more lifeless acting than the original version, as well as more modern visuals that look duller than the original.
The Twin Snakes also has similarities with the Mulan remake, being that they removed well-loved aspects of the original (the songs in Mulan, the VR Missions in MGS1) while the new things they added actually add nothing or make the product worse (the dog tags in The Twin Snakes, the chi powers in Mulan remake).
It's also similar to The Lion King remake, which was made as a tech demo to show off how realistic the graphics have become, even though it will be more dull and lifeless than the original.
Still, The Twin Snakes is a much better remake than most of the Disney live action remakes.
The Twin Snakes is basically MGS1 given the Disney live action remake treatment.
I really wish the MGS HD Collection had a remaster of MGS1 while Peace Walker HD would be a standalone release.
MGS1 would work really well with a straightforward remaster, just upscale the PS1 game from 240p to 720p, optimise the game for 16:9 screens and 60fps, add some more advanced post-processing effects, and add an optional CRT shader to make the graphics look smoother on HDTVs.
As a kid, my first exposure to Metal Gear was seeing the iconic exclamation point make a cameo in Wreck-It Ralph.
A smartphone commercial for a local brand (that aired on a local noontime show in the Philippines called Eat Bulaga!) also used the '!' sound from Metal Gear, probably without permission.
After this, I became curious of the Metal Gear games, but my PC was too weak to emulate them and my PSP had a whack analogue stick, so I couldn't play Portable Ops or Peace Walker.
I don't know why I didn't touch MGS1 immediately. My first Metal Gear game was Metal Gear Solid Touch, and I was disappointed that it had no sneaking around and was instead a generic third-person shooter where you tap the screen.
Even me, who had no actual experience with Metal Gear at that point, knew something was wrong and that it was Metal Gear in name only.
You forgot to include the Snake Eater pachinko here.
It would definitely go at the bottom of this list, into a pit where it will burn for all eternity.
Really nice to see the Game Boy Color MGS not shoved to the bottom! Was a really fun game, and while it may look and feel dated now, as the article says it was really pushing the Game Boy to the max! One of my top games on that system.
#1 is the right choice.
#2 should have been MGSV
I’m also happy that MG2:SS was as high as it was. Fantastic game.
It's weird how we're not supposed to talk about Survive, even if it's far from being the worst Metal Gear game out there.
I actually think people wouldn't have hated it as much if it was not sold for $40 and it was instead free DLC for Metal Gear Online.
Other than the number 1 spot (which is absolutely spot on) I’d have a completely different list! 😂 Really enjoyed the write up and the reasons for the order chosen. Great article!
Top 4 are so good, they can all be switched around in those 4 spots and it would still be a good top 4.
I would personally drop MGSV below MGR and Peace Walker.
Ground Zeroes is painfully underrated in this list. To put Survive over it is an insult, even if I liked Survive. MGSV deserves better too. Go down the rabbit hole. The game is deeper when you dive down it.
Glad MGS2 has its rightful place at #1. Also, love MGS3, but it’s definitely third place… if you’re not an MGSV person. It’s fourth for me, but I’m a ruse cruiser.
I don't know how it holds up now, and i almost dont care because ill probably never play it again, but playing through the OG MGS with twin snakes years later was a BLAST at the time and i loved every second of it! I had just played through (and had my teenage mind split open by) mgs2, qnd Twin Snakes was just exactly what I needed! and the little nintendo easter eggs and stuff were so much fun!
Y'all are just haters. 😋 jk
Really wish i hadnt sold that one 😖 ah well.
