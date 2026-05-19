Ever since I got my AYANEO 3, I've been on the lookout for a decent docking solution. Having used the Steam Deck with its official dock quite regularly, I'm a big fan of exploring the 'Switch' style big-screen experience with other, non-Nintendo handhelds – so I was keen to check out JSAUX's latest offering.

This 4K 6-in-1 dock is aimed at owners of the latest breed of super-powerful handheld gaming PCs, and boasts support for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally / Ally X, Legion Go / Go S, and MSI Claw – but, as this review attests, it will also work with devices made by other brands, including AYANEO.

I mainly use my AYANEO 3 for emulation, so the system's built-in display is perfectly fine – but there are times when I want to push the device to its limits and run games like Street Fighter 6 and Cyberpunk 2077. That's where a dock like this one really excels.

Fashioned from metal and featuring rubber pads to protect your device when docked, the JSAUX 4K 6-in-1 dock delivers 4K@120Hz via its HDMI 2.1 port. It also has three USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C port for power and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, your device doesn't slot into a USB-C port in the dock; instead, a USB-C cable is hard-wired into the dock, which is then plugged into the port on the top of your device (like the Steam Deck dock).

JSAUX sells this model with different chargers, but I opted for the 100W option, which helps keep my AYANEO 3 running smoothly in its 'Extreme' power mode. If you're looking to pick one of these up for your Steam Deck, then the cheaper 65W option probably makes more sense.

At £70 / $70, this isn't the cheapest dock on the marketplace right now, but thanks to that metal frame, it feels like one of the more premium options. It's certainly going to be coming with me everywhere I take my AYANEO 3 and Steam Deck from now on, put it that way.

Thanks to JSAUX for supplying the unit used in this review.

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