In his native Japan, artist Yuji Kaida is perhaps most famous for his illustrations of Godzilla and other "kaiju" – biological monsters which continue to generate plenty of interest both in the Far East and the rest of the world.

Indeed, this talent has earned him the title "Kaiju Painter" in Japan, but to say that Kaida only creates images of Godzilla and his chums would be doing the man a massive disservice; in fact, there's a very good chance that you've seen a piece of his artwork already, perhaps without even noticing it.

Kaida's work spans the worlds of film, TV and comics, and he has contributed many amazing pieces of art to the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam, Macross, Patlabor and Zoids – but since the '90s, he has also been producing promotional artwork for a wide range of video games, working with companies such as Sega, Hudson, Nintendo, Square, Konami and Capcom during his long and fruitful career.

We've pulled together some of our favourite Kaida compositions below, but this thread on Twitter is also worth a look; we had no idea that he was responsible for 2018's Kirby Star Allies cover, for example.

What an incredible artistic range!

Finally, we'll leave you with this amazing poster, which Kaida-san created for the Japanese release of Ready Player One.

